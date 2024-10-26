AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 6,477,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,202,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,463,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

