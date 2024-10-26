Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

APD stock opened at $318.07 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

