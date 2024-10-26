Airtel Africa Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTC:AAFRF)

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.6 %

AAFRF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,435. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

