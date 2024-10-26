Airtel Africa Plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTC:AAFRF)

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.6 %
AAFRF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,435. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airtel Africa
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.