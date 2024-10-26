On October 22, 2024, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., an emerging growth company, announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a formal notice of its intention to grant a patent for the Company’s Drug Response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic specific to stenoparib. Stenoparib is Allarity Therapeutics’ dual-targeted PARP-Tankyrase inhibitor.

This patent news signifies a significant development for Allarity Therapeutics, as the DRP technology provides a personalized approach to treatment by analyzing individual patient profiles to predict responses to specific therapeutics accurately.

According to a press release dated October 22, 2024, the company is likely to benefit from this European patent grant, further solidifying its position in the precision medicine sector. The accompanying diagnostics are crucial for personalized medicine strategies and can potentially enhance patient outcomes by identifying the most effective treatment options for individuals.

As per Item 9.01 of the 8-K filing, the company will be providing a press release dated October 22, 2024, confirming this important development. Additionally, investors can refer to the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) for further details surrounding this announcement.

This notable event exemplifies Allarity Therapeutics’ commitment to advancing precision medicine and leveraging innovative technologies to enhance patient care and treatment outcomes.

About Allarity Therapeutics:

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Boston, MA, is focused on developing innovative precision medicine therapies to address unmet medical needs. The Company specializes in personalized medicine through its DRP platform, which enables targeted and effective treatments based on individual patient responses.

For further information, the company can be reached at (401) 426-4664.

By: Thomas H. Jensen

Chief Executive Officer

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Allarity Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

