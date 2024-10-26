Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Announces GBX 6.73 Dividend

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ALW opened at GBX 1,216 ($15.79) on Friday. Alliance Witan has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198 ($15.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,242 ($16.13).

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan bought 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £28,636.50 ($37,180.60). In related news, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £77,354.25 ($100,433.98). Also, insider Shauna Bevan purchased 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £28,636.50 ($37,180.60). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,514 shares of company stock valued at $131,912,965.

