Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 94.1% in October

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 118,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,257. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 431.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

