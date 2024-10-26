Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,423,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,204,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 262,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.