Allworth Financial LP Has $19.81 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

