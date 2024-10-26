Allworth Financial LP Has $26.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,257 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.