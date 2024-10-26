Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.