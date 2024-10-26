Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,355 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $85,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.