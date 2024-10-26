ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,862,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607,593 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.97% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $710,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

SMTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 150,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.71.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.