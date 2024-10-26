Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.05). Approximately 551,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 155,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,590.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.42.

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Stewart acquired 8,130 shares of Amaroq Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £5,040.60 ($6,544.53). Corporate insiders own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.