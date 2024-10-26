American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American International Group by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American International Group by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 405,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.