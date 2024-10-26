American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

AREBW opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

