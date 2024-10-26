Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 21.57% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COWS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 7,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

