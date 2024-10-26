AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the September 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Price Performance

AMPG stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.53. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

