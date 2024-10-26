Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Buys A$85,374.00 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Ihlein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$28.46 ($18.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,374.00 ($56,916.00).

Ampol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ampol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ampol’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

