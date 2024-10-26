Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $11.96

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $402.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.58. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,140.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 469,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

