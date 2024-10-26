Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $11.81

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock worth $438,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $15,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

