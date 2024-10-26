Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,835,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
