Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $17.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

