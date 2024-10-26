AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.340-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. 518,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

