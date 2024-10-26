Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

