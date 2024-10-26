Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $125.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

