Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $32,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 312,994 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

