Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234,870 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

SDVY stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 590,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,984. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

