Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $214.67. 8,482,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,485. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average of $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

