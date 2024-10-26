Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 96,941 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,941 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 233.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 19,517,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,745,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

