ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,658,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARR. B. Riley boosted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

