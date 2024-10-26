ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ARR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,658,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.50.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on ARR
Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT
In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- Trading Halts Explained
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.