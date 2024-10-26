Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Financial Survey

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.18 Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sotherly Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 43.1%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 348.83%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

