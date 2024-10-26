Astec Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 75,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $706.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

