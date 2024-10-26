Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in October

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the September 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

ATLKY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

