Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

ATOS stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

