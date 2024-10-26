AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.