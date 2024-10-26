Augur (REP) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Augur (REP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $81,967.30 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

