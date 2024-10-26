Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $10.35 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and approximately $303.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $25.43 or 0.00037886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,019,899 coins and its circulating supply is 407,016,799 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

