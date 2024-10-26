Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.25 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

