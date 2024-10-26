AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.35 ($36.25) and traded as high as €35.45 ($38.53). AXA shares last traded at €35.11 ($38.16), with a volume of 2,618,439 shares traded.

AXA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.37.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

