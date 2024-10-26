Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $708.65 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $708.65 million and $47.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00006974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,595,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,575,865.06537664 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.82147723 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $37,299,717.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

