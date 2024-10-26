Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in October

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the September 30th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.4 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

AZLGF remained flat at C$18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.51. Azelis Group has a 12-month low of C$18.36 and a 12-month high of C$25.00.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

About Azelis Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.