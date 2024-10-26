Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in October

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the September 30th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.4 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
AZLGF remained flat at C$18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.51. Azelis Group has a 12-month low of C$18.36 and a 12-month high of C$25.00.
About Azelis Group
