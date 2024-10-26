Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,341.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 2.5 %

TZOO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 192,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,318. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.71.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelzoo by 217.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.