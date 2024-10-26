Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CRH opened at $92.39 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $94.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.