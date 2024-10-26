Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

