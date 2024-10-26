Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 175,445 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

