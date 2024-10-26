Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.