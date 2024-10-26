Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 131.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 53,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.44. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.