BayBridge Capital Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 2.0 %

EG stock opened at $379.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.