BayBridge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,671,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.