BayBridge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,399,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $3,283,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $2,256,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Trading Down 1.1 %

Amentum stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

